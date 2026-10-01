NVIDIA debuts Rubin supercomputer at CES 2026 cutting inference costs

NVIDIA just introduced its Rubin supercomputing platform at CES 2026, and it's all about making powerful AI more affordable and accessible.

Rubin can deliver up to a 10x reduction in inference token costs and requires four times fewer graphics cards to train mixture-of-experts (MoE) models compared to NVIDIA's previous Blackwell platform.

The goal? To help accelerate mainstream adoption of advanced AI models, especially in the consumer space, and make large-scale AI deployment more practical.