NVIDIA robotics engineer quits over CEO Jensen Huang's exit
What's the story
A robotics research engineer at NVIDIA has resigned from the company, citing disappointment over the recent exit of former CEO Jensen Huang. Darrell Dai took to X to announce his decision and express his concerns about the leadership change. He said he was particularly troubled by the absence of an explanation for Huang's departure and felt unheard in this matter.
Legacy impact
Dai praised Huang's foresight
Dai revealed that Huang was one of the main reasons he wanted to work at NVIDIA.
He praised the former CEO's ability to identify emerging technologies early, citing his long-term commitment to CUDA and AI.
"Those decisions helped build the infrastructure that powers today's AI," Dai wrote, adding that this vision was evident in NVIDIA's investment in robotics, open-source tools, and computing platforms bringing AI into real-world applications.
Workplace ethos
Dai valued the direct engagement between Huang and employees
Dai also appreciated the unique culture Huang had built at NVIDIA, where engineers are encouraged to explore, take risks, and learn from their mistakes.
He valued Huang's practice of reading employees' "Top 5" emails and engaging with them directly.
This connection, he said, made an individual engineer feel like their ideas could still be heard in such a large company.
Uncertainty
Dai felt engineers' perspectives were overlooked
Dai admitted that he didn't have all the facts around the allegations against Huang and couldn't prejudge the investigation.
However, what troubled him was coming to terms with Huang's departure without an explanation that would help him understand it.
He was unclear about its implications for NVIDIA's direction, culture, and employees' work.
"I have felt that engineers' perspectives matter here," Dai wrote, adding that he hadn't felt heard on this decision.
Employee sentiments
Resignation highlights disconnect between leadership and employees
Dai's resignation highlights a potential disconnect between NVIDIA's leadership and its employees.
He expressed disappointment over the difference between the employee-centric culture he experienced under Huang and how the leadership transition was handled.
While he understood some information couldn't be shared immediately, this didn't change his feeling of being left out of a decision that impacts a company employees contribute to every day.
Scandal details
Huang resigned amid allegations of extramarital affair
Huang resigned as NVIDIA's CEO on Thursday, following allegations of an extramarital affair with Alice Huang, a Chinese businesswoman. The US government was reportedly investigating Alice for espionage-related activities. Huang apologized for his infidelity in a statement but did not mention Alice by name.