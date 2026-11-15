NVIDIA engineer Darrell Dai resigns over Jensen Huang's departure
Darrell Dai, a robotics engineer at NVIDIA, has resigned after feeling left in the dark about Jensen Huang's departure amid allegations and an ongoing investigation.
In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Dai called Huang an inspiring leader, but said it was tough to accept his leaving without any real explanation from the company.
He also felt engineers were being shut out of important conversations.
Darrell Dai says NVIDIA trust eroding
Huang's exit, while allegations and an investigation are ongoing, has left Dai uneasy.
Dai pointed out that the lack of clear communication is hurting employee trust and making people feel less involved in shaping the company's future.
His resignation highlights how much transparency and engagement matter to NVIDIA's engineering team right now.