NVIDIA to invest $3B in this SoftBank Group subsidiary
What's the story
NVIDIA is in talks to invest up to $3 billion in SB Energy, a SoftBank Group subsidiary. The investment is part of the development of a massive data center project in Ohio for OpenAI. According to The Information, the proposed investment also includes discussions with OpenAI and SB Energy about providing around $100 billion in credit support for the planned facility.
Financial strategy
Investment split into 2 parts
The investment from NVIDIA would be split into two parts.
Half of the $3 billion would be invested when the Ohio project deal is signed, while the other half would come as part of SB Energy's planned initial public offering (IPO).
The company, which is backed by OpenAI, plans to go public as soon as next month and could raise at least $5 billion in the process.
Commitment revision
NVIDIA scaled back financial support for Ohio data center
The latest development comes after NVIDIA reportedly scaled back its planned financial support for the Ohio data center project.
The Wall Street Journal had reported that NVIDIA and OpenAI are in the final stages of a deal to finance a large-scale facility in Ohio, but have restructured it so that NVIDIA would initially guarantee only half of the project's planned multi-hundred-billion-dollar cost.
Project details
Revised plan to ease investor concerns
The revised plan would see NVIDIA's initial financial guarantee reduced from the previously discussed $250 billion to less than $120 billion.
This is part of a strategy to ease investor concerns over the company's risk exposure as it uses its balance sheet to meet demand for its AI chips.
Under the proposed arrangement, NVIDIA would back the project's first phase with some five gigawatts (GW) of power.