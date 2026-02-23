NVIDIA is building a massive AI superpark in India
NVIDIA and Bharat1.AI are teaming up to launch the B1 AI Superpark in Sarjapura, Bengaluru—a massive new space for more than 10,000 AI researchers from startups, universities, and companies; no completion date provided as of February 2026.
With $650 million behind it, the goal is to move beyond chatbots and actually test smart robots and agentic systems in real-world situations—something today's language models can't do.
The Superpark isn't just big—it's seriously high-tech, with lightning-fast cloud connections (400 Gbps), solar power, and even small nuclear reactors.
It plans to generate a huge amount of real-world data from robots and sensors—enough to build digital city models so future AI can be tested safely before hitting the streets.
If you're into tech or wondering what comes after ChatGPT, this is where some answers might come from.