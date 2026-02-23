NVIDIA is building a massive AI superpark in India

The Superpark isn't just big--it's seriously high-tech

The Superpark isn't just big—it's seriously high-tech, with lightning-fast cloud connections (400 Gbps), solar power, and even small nuclear reactors.

It plans to generate a huge amount of real-world data from robots and sensors—enough to build digital city models so future AI can be tested safely before hitting the streets.

NVIDIA is bringing its computing muscle and startup support too.

If you're into tech or wondering what comes after ChatGPT, this is where some answers might come from.