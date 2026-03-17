NVIDIA is building AI data centers in space Technology Mar 17, 2026

NVIDIA is taking its tech to new heights, literally. The company just announced it is working with Starcloud to build AI-powered data centers that actually operate in orbit.

CEO Jensen Huang shared the news at its developer conference, building on last year's experiment of sending a GPU into space.

Its next step? The "Vera Rubin Space One" module, designed for running AI tasks above Earth.