NVIDIA is building AI data centers in space
NVIDIA is taking its tech to new heights, literally. The company just announced it is working with Starcloud to build AI-powered data centers that actually operate in orbit.
CEO Jensen Huang shared the news at its developer conference, building on last year's experiment of sending a GPU into space.
Its next step? The "Vera Rubin Space One" module, designed for running AI tasks above Earth.
Starcloud-1 satellite to launch in November
Starcloud is set to launch its Starcloud-1 satellite this November, packing NVIDIA's advanced module and may be powered by solar panels.
It says it will deliver 100 times more computing power than past space missions and boost real-time processing for autonomous systems.
While Starcloud believes most future data centers could be in orbit, such operations face significant challenges from radiation and space debris.