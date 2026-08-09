NVIDIA is now hiring for an AI safety team
What's the story
NVIDIA, the leading tech giant, is in the process of forming a dedicated artificial intelligence (AI) safety and security engineering team. The move comes as part of a wider effort to tackle potential security threats and safety concerns posed by autonomous AI agents. These agents are currently seen as one of the biggest threats in technology today.
Recruitment drive
New team to assess autonomous AI agents before deployment
The job listings for the new team were spotted by Business Insider.
NVIDIA is looking for a "founding technical leader," a security research engineer, an evaluation engineer, and a senior manager.
The main job of this new division will be to assess autonomous AI agents before their deployment.
This includes testing their limits and creating AI-powered security software that can automatically identify and fix code vulnerabilities.
Transparency commitment
Commitment to open-weight models
The job listings also highlight NVIDIA's commitment to transparency in AI development.
Open-weight models make their trained parameters publicly accessible for inspection and fine-tuning, allowing outside developers and researchers to evaluate how the software operates.
This approach is in stark contrast with "closed" proprietary software systems built by competitors like OpenAI and Anthropic.
Advocacy efforts
Support for open AI models
NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang has been vocal about the need for government support for open AI models.
In a recent public letter to US policymakers, he argued that such architectures strengthen overall software resilience and national cybersecurity.
The tech giant also recently became a founding member of the Open Secure AI Alliance, a consortium of 120 companies including Microsoft, Palantir, SpaceX, and Hugging Face.