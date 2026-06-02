NVIDIA launches AI chip to give PCs on-device assistant capabilities
Technology
NVIDIA just dropped a new AI chip that aims to make your computer feel more like a smart sidekick than a basic tool.
Instead of waiting for commands, your PC will be able to understand what you want: think auto-summarizing docs, streamlining workflows, and creating content right on your device, with reduced cloud dependence.
On-device processing improves privacy and speed
This chip is all about making everyday tasks easier and faster while keeping more processing on-device can improve privacy and security.
It's a big step toward computers that can handle complex stuff on their own, so you can get more done with less hassle.
With this move, NVIDIA is helping kick off an era where our devices are way more helpful and intuitive.