NVIDIA launches Nemotron 3.5 super VL, fastest 120B open-weight model

NVIDIA just dropped the Nemotron 3.5 Super VL, a new open-weight AI model with 120 billion parameters.

Launched on October 15, it's now the fastest in its class and has even outperformed rivals like InclusionAI's Ling 3.0 Flash on key benchmarks.

The coolest part? It can be fine-tuned for specific jobs, like processing medical insurance claims, where it delivered a huge 44% gain in medical insurance claims.