NVIDIA launches Nemotron 3.5 super VL, fastest 120B open-weight model
NVIDIA just dropped the Nemotron 3.5 Super VL, a new open-weight AI model with 120 billion parameters.
Launched on October 15, it's now the fastest in its class and has even outperformed rivals like InclusionAI's Ling 3.0 Flash on key benchmarks.
The coolest part? It can be fine-tuned for specific jobs, like processing medical insurance claims, where it delivered a huge 44% gain in medical insurance claims.
Open-weight models let firms customize AI
This isn't just another AI release: it signals a big shift as Western companies catch up to Chinese companies like DeepSeek and Moonshot.ai.
With more open-weight models hitting the scene (especially after the recent OpenAI Hugging Face breach), businesses can now customize and secure their own AI tools instead of relying on closed systems.
NVIDIA's move could totally change how companies use and trust AI going forward.