NVIDIA launches Open Secure AI Alliance with SAFE findings exchange
NVIDIA just launched the Open Secure AI Alliance (OSAA), bringing together more than 120 big names like Microsoft, Adobe, Visa, and Cisco to make AI safer.
Their new group, SAFE (Shared AI Findings Exchange), is all about confidentially reporting and analyzing cybersecurity issues in AI.
OSAA says "Openness may be one of the most important paths to AI safety and security" in its letter.
OSAA members share open source tools
OSAA members are sharing their own open-source security tools: NVIDIA has Garak for finding LLM vulnerabilities, Amazon is offering Strands Agents and Cedar for building safer agents, and Okta is working on identity tech for AI.
Notably, Google and OpenAI are not part of this group yet.
The alliance hopes these efforts will create a safer space for everyone building or using AI, even as the industry faces concerns about possible US restrictions on Chinese models.