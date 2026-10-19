NVIDIA releases Nemotron 3.5 Super VL and 2 Bolt models
Technology
NVIDIA just rolled out its latest open-weight AI models: Nemotron 3.5 Super VL for businesses and two Bolt models aimed at everyday PCs and workstations.
The Nemotron model handles things like document analysis and security, while the Bolt models are all about bringing smarter AI to your laptop or desktop, no cloud required.
Bolt models process data locally
NVIDIA claims Super VL has already outperformed big names like Anthropic and OpenAI in tasks such as financial accounting and medical insurance claims, with companies like Salesforce and Crowdstrike jumping on board.
The Bolt models keep your info private by processing everything locally.
You can get Super VL and Bolt 74B-A9B now, with another Bolt model coming later this month.