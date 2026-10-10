NVIDIA reportedly planning to invest in rival AI chipmaker d-Matrix
What's the story
NVIDIA, the leading player in the graphics processing unit (GPU) market, is reportedly planning to invest in d-Matrix, The Information reported. The latter is a seven-year-old company that specializes in artificial intelligence (AI) inference chips and has emerged as a competitor to NVIDIA. The details of the proposed investment, including its size, structure and timing, remain undisclosed. Neither company has publicly confirmed the investment yet.
Strategic alliance
Multi-year partnership between the companies
The two companies have separately confirmed a multi-year partnership, under which d-Matrix will connect its next-generation Raptor XPUs to NVIDIA's AI infrastructure platform via NVLink Fusion.
This is an interconnect technology for rack-scale systems developed by NVIDIA.
The investment, if it goes through, would further extend NVIDIA's efforts to make rival processors compatible with its hardware and software stack.
Financial trajectory
d-Matrix's recent funding round and valuation
d-Matrix last raised $275 million in Series C funding in November 2025, valuing the company at $2 billion. The latest round brought its total capital raised to $450 million.
The company has been looking for more funding at a valuation of at least $5 billion.
It remains unclear if NVIDIA's proposed investment would be part of that round or not.
Information
About d-Matrix and its technology
Founded in 2019, d-Matrix specializes in AI inference instead of broad training workloads. The company's Corsair platform employs a memory-centric architecture designed for generative-AI inference. According to reports, d-Matrix started producing its first chips over the summer and was testing second-generation chips at the time.