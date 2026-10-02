NVIDIA reveals LPX rack with Groq 3 and Rubin GPUs
NVIDIA just revealed a fresh lineup of AI data center systems at its GTC event in San Jose.
The star is the LPX rack, packed with Groq 3 LPU chips and Rubin GPUs for faster, smoother AI performance.
This move is NVIDIA's latest play to stay ahead of rivals like AMD and Cerebras Systems in the race to power next-generation AI.
Four NVIDIA racks target efficiency
There are four racks, each built for a specific job: Vera-Rubin NVL72 (a rack made up of 72 Rubin CPUs and 36 Vera CPUs), Vera CPU (CPU-focused), Bluefield 4 STX (handles data storage), and Spectrum-6 SPX (boosts networking).
NVIDIA says these racks are designed to make data centers more efficient. By offering an end-to-end AI infrastructure solution, they're hoping to grab a bigger slice of the AI market with better economics.