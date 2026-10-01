NVIDIA RTX Spark and Surface Laptop Ultra debut this month
The Surface Laptop Ultra and other RTX Spark laptops are launching this month, as early as October 16, 2026, built for creators and AI pros who need serious power.
Prices start at $2,599 and go up to $6,999.99, with the top-end ASUS ProArt P16 packing a 20-core processor, 128GB of unified memory, and 2TB storage.
The lineup is launching as early as October 16, 2026.
RTX Spark matches MacBook Pro pricing
NVIDIA isn't shy about going head-to-head with Apple's MacBook Pro: similar specs with an M5 Pro chip and 1TB storage cost about the same.
Microsoft's Surface Laptop Ultra is also in the mix at $3,999.99 for a 48GB model.
With these launches, NVIDIA is clearly aiming for users who want top-tier performance (and are willing to pay for it), even as high memory prices (dubbed "RAMageddon") keep things interesting in the laptop world.