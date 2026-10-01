NVIDIA RTX Spark and Surface Laptop Ultra debut this month

The Surface Laptop Ultra and other RTX Spark laptops are launching this month, as early as October 16, 2026, built for creators and AI pros who need serious power.

Prices start at $2,599 and go up to $6,999.99, with the top-end ASUS ProArt P16 packing a 20-core processor, 128GB of unified memory, and 2TB storage.

The lineup is launching as early as October 16, 2026.