NVIDIA's new PCs are designed for AI agents

NVIDIA has unveiled its first-ever personal computers specifically designed for artificial intelligence (AI) agents. The new machines, unveiled at the Computex conference in Taipei, are powered by a newly developed version of NVIDIA's signature AI chips. The laptops will be super slim, with a thickness of just 14mm and weighing less than 1.36kg.

Strategic partnerships Rubin GPU and Vera CPUs NVIDIA has partnered with six major manufacturers—Dell, Lenovo, Microsoft, HP, ASUS and MSI—to produce these new laptops. The company also announced its new Rubin GPU and Vera CPUs at the event. These strategic collaborations highlight NVIDIA's commitment to revolutionizing the tech industry with AI agents in just a few months since they became mainstream.

Tech innovation RTX Spark chip The new lineup of PCs will be powered by the RTX Spark chip, which NVIDIA has dubbed "the most efficient PC chip ever built." The company plans to launch 30 laptop models and around 10 desktop models using these new chips. These machines are targeted at creators, AI developers, and gamers, and will be priced at the premium end of the market.

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