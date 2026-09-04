NVIDIA's new tool turns home PCs into an AI network

The PAIR tool is mostly compatible with NVIDIA GeForce GPUs, including RTX 20-series cards and newer models, as well as RTX Pro GPUs and DGX Spark systems.

Apple's M4 chips or newer can also work with the tool.

The main advantage of PAIR is that it uses idle in-home systems to avoid disrupting other tasks.

This way, a disaggregated system of computers can process multiple requests at once, preventing bottlenecks on a single GPU.