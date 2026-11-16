US considers stricter export rules on chips amid NVIDIA scandal
What's the story
In the wake of the recent NVIDIA espionage scandal, US Congress is considering tightening export regulations on artificial intelligence (AI) chips. Both Democrats and Republicans have shown support for various measures and bills aimed at strengthening these rules. They have also called for former CEO Jensen Huang and other top executives from NVIDIA to testify before Congress.
Testimony requests
Lawmakers demand NVIDIA's Huang and Trump administration answer to Congress
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senate Banking Committee Chairman Tim Scott have both demanded that Huang and the Trump administration answer to Congress.
Scott has also written letters to Huang and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, urging them to publicly testify before his committee.
This comes as part of a broader push for transparency in light of the scandal.
Legislative measures
Growing consensus in Congress on limiting chip exports to China
The Remote Access Security Act, first introduced in the House in April 2025 but stalled in the Senate, is gaining renewed interest.
House Speaker Mike Johnson has said there is "growing consensus in Congress on limiting chip exports to China."
He personally supports efforts to restrict China's access to powerful AI chips from companies like NVIDIA.
Export concerns
Political fallout from NVIDIA's scandal sparks export control debate
The political controversy surrounding NVIDIA has intensified scrutiny on US export controls.
Questions were raised over how NVIDIA chips reached Singapore-based company Megaspeed, suspected of aiding chip transfers to China.
Owen Tedford, a senior research analyst at Beacon Research, said the scandal has given fresh support to these proposals in Congress and there is a clear increase in momentum for the legislation following this controversy.
Resignation impact
Huang resigns amid NVIDIA-China controversy and extramarital affair revelations
Huang had previously advocated for relaxed export rules to boost overseas sales of advanced AI chips.
However, he resigned earlier this week after revelations of extramarital affairs, including one with Alice Huang, an executive at Megaspeed.
Megaspeed is under investigation for allegedly smuggling advanced NVIDIA chips to China.
The scandal has raised concerns over the adequacy of US export controls in preventing advanced technology from reaching China.
Regulatory push
Washington lawmakers are not ready to forget about the scandal
In light of the scandal, lawmakers are now demanding stronger checks on companies and the movement of AI chips.
Tedford said while NVIDIA may want to move past this controversy, Washington lawmakers aren't ready to forget about it.
He added that this scandal has made Congress more determined to examine the company's activities.
Legislative support
Supporters of tougher export restrictions believe blocking China is crucial
Supporters of tougher export restrictions believe blocking China from accessing these chips is crucial to maintaining America's technological edge.
They worry that China could leverage this tech to build more sophisticated AI systems and bolster its capabilities.
The NVIDIA scandal has given a major push to these efforts, with one proposed law being the Remote Access Security Act, aimed at preventing Chinese companies from accessing advanced AI chips outside China through cloud computing services.