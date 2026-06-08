NVIDIA, SK Hynix sign multi-year AI chip deal

Chip production

NVIDIA's Vera Rubin systems to use HBM4 memory chips

NVIDIA's Vera Rubin, its most powerful accelerator, is now in full production. Deliveries for this advanced system will begin in the third quarter of this year. These systems are built around clusters of Vera central processing units (CPUs) and Rubin graphics cores, with terabytes of HBM4 in each server system. The partnership will also see SK Hynix supplying a full range of DRAM, high-bandwidth memory and solid-state drives to NVIDIA.