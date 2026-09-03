NVIDIA to buy Hugging Face for $12.9 billion after cyberattack
NVIDIA is buying Hugging Face, the platform known for hosting millions of open AI models, for a huge $12.9 billion.
Announced on September 3, 2026, this deal comes after a cyberattack in July, where Hugging Face's open-source approach proved crucial for defense.
NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang says Hugging Face will stay open and remain an open platform for the entire AI ecosystem.
Hugging Face used open-source Chinese model
When closed-source AI models wouldn't work during the cyberattack, Hugging Face used an open-source Chinese model to respond to the attack.
With this move, NVIDIA is doubling down on software as well as hardware to keep up with rivals like OpenAI and Google, which are building their own chips.
Some people wonder if Hugging Face can stay truly neutral under NVIDIA, but Huang promises they will keep things open and scale up with more resources.