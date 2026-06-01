NVIDIA to debut Vera CPU with OpenAI Anthropic and SpaceX
NVIDIA just announced that its upcoming Vera CPU will debut with major customers like Anthropic, OpenAI, and SpaceX.
CEO Jensen Huang shared the news at Computex in Taiwan.
Vera is NVIDIA's first standalone data center chip and is set to roll out in full production later this year.
Vera 1.8x faster on AI tasks
Vera is built to rival Intel's Xeon and AMD's Epyc processors, especially for AI tasks.
NVIDIA says it runs key AI workloads about 1.8 times faster than Intel's chips.
Plus, its DSX software can help data centers use as much as 40% more NVIDIA accelerator chips in the same power budget.
NVIDIA Dell DGX Station for Windows
NVIDIA also teamed up with Dell to launch the DGX Station for Windows, making it easier for developers to build AI software on Microsoft platforms.
These workstations are expected by the end of the year.