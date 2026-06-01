NVIDIA unveils 1st AI agent PCs at Computex Taipei
NVIDIA just dropped its first PCs built for AI agents at Computex in Taipei.
These super slim laptops (as slim as 14mm thick and the lightest under 1.36kg) will be built with Dell, Lenovo, Microsoft, HP, ASUS, and MSI.
Alongside the new devices, NVIDIA also introduced its Rubin GPU and Vera CPUs.
RTX Spark underpins premium AI lineup
The new lineup runs on the RTX Spark chip, which NVIDIA calls "the most efficient PC chip ever built."
With 30 laptop and about 10 desktop models eventually aimed at creators, gamers, and AI developers (and priced at the premium end), this launch marks a shift from simple chatbots to more autonomous bots handling complex tasks.
As NVIDIA's Kari Briski puts it: "Agents are the new workload," showing how computing is moving toward smarter automation.