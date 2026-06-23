NVIDIA unveils AI system enabling humanoid robots' real-time safety decisions
NVIDIA just dropped a fresh AI system that helps humanoid robots make smart, real-time safety decisions while working with humans.
This upgrade tackles big challenges in places like factories, hospitals, and warehouses, basically anywhere humans and robots need to team up safely.
The reveal happened on Monday, June 22.
Halos pulls sensor and camera data
At the core is NVIDIA's Halos software, which lets robots "see" more of their surroundings and respond instantly, even if there's physical contact.
Built on IGX Thor hardware, Halos pulls information from sensors and cameras so robots can spot things beyond their usual view.
Amit Goel, a senior director of product management at NVIDIA, highlighted how this beats old-school safety systems, like barriers or stop-on-contact sensors, saying warehouse bots like Digit will really benefit from this smarter tech.