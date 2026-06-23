NVIDIA unveils AI system enabling humanoid robots' real-time safety decisions

Halos pulls sensor and camera data

At the core is NVIDIA's Halos software, which lets robots "see" more of their surroundings and respond instantly, even if there's physical contact.

Built on IGX Thor hardware, Halos pulls information from sensors and cameras so robots can spot things beyond their usual view.

Amit Goel, a senior director of product management at NVIDIA, highlighted how this beats old-school safety systems, like barriers or stop-on-contact sensors, saying warehouse bots like Digit will really benefit from this smarter tech.