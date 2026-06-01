NVIDIA unveils research robot platform combining Unitree, Sharpa and AI

Universities to use NVIDIA-authenticated robots

These new robots will be used at places like Stanford University and the University of California, San Diego, with extra cybersecurity built in: every software update has to pass through NVIDIA chips for authentication.

NVIDIA plans similar partnerships in the US Europe, and South Korea, but in the US things are complicated: lawmakers want to ban Unitree robots from federally funded research due to concerns about ties with China.

Meanwhile, Unitree is looking to go public back home.