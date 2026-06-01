NVIDIA unveils research robot platform combining Unitree, Sharpa and AI
NVIDIA just announced a partnership with Unitree, the Chinese robot maker, and others, aiming to build standardized robots for academic research.
Revealed in Taiwan ahead of Computex, the project mixes Unitree's H2 robot body, Sharpa's hands from Singapore, and NVIDIA's AI tech, so researchers get a ready-to-use platform for robotics and AI experiments.
Universities to use NVIDIA-authenticated robots
These new robots will be used at places like Stanford University and the University of California, San Diego, with extra cybersecurity built in: every software update has to pass through NVIDIA chips for authentication.
NVIDIA plans similar partnerships in the US Europe, and South Korea, but in the US things are complicated: lawmakers want to ban Unitree robots from federally funded research due to concerns about ties with China.
Meanwhile, Unitree is looking to go public back home.