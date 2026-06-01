NVIDIA unveils RTX Spark superchip at Computex in Taipei
NVIDIA will drop the RTX Spark Superchip, aiming to bring smarter AI features right into your everyday computers.
Revealed by NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang at Computex in Taipei, this chip will start showing up in Dell and Lenovo laptops and desktops from fall 2026.
It is designed to challenge Intel's dominance and make PCs feel a lot more futuristic.
RTX Spark superchip built with MediaTek
Built with MediaTek, the chip combines a CPU with up to 20 computing cores and a massive 6,144-core Blackwell GPU, linked together for speedy data handling.
It is made for Windows on ARM devices and will first power high-end PCs, but NVIDIA wants to roll it out in more affordable models.
Expect things like secure AI processing, personal assistant features, and workflow automation in future machines.