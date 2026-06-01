NVIDIA unveils RTX Spark superchip at Computex in Taipei

RTX Spark superchip built with MediaTek

Built with MediaTek, the chip combines a CPU with up to 20 computing cores and a massive 6,144-core Blackwell GPU, linked together for speedy data handling.

It is made for Windows on ARM devices and will first power high-end PCs, but NVIDIA wants to roll it out in more affordable models.

Expect things like secure AI processing, personal assistant features, and workflow automation in future machines.