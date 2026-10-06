NVIDIA unveils Rubin at CES to cut AI inference costs

NVIDIA just dropped its new Rubin platform at CES, and it's all about making AI faster, cheaper, and easier to scale.

Rubin is designed for big AI projects: it cuts down on costs for running AI models (those "inference token costs") and needs fewer graphics cards than the previous Blackwell platform.

Inside, you'll find six powerful chips working together, including an energy-efficient Vera CPU with 88 custom Olympus cores.