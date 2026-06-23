NVIDIA unveils Rubin liquid cooling to cut data center water
NVIDIA just dropped a new liquid-cooling system for its Rubin AI infrastructure, aiming to seriously cut down water use in data centers.
Instead of relying on old-school cooling towers, this setup uses a closed loop that works at higher temperatures, so no more massive water waste.
The announcement happened at London Climate Week 2026 as part of NVIDIA's push for more eco-friendly AI factories.
Could reduce 2.6 million gallons per megawatt
Switching to this tech could shrink water use from about 2.6 million gallons per megawatt each year to almost zero in the right climate.
For a big facility (think 50 MW), that means saving over $4 million every year on energy and water bills.
This is especially important as India's data center capacity is set to skyrocket by 2030, and everyone's worried about the environmental footprint of growing AI infrastructure.