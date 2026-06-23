NVIDIA unveils Rubin liquid cooling to cut data center water

Could reduce 2.6 million gallons per megawatt

Switching to this tech could shrink water use from about 2.6 million gallons per megawatt each year to almost zero in the right climate.

For a big facility (think 50 MW), that means saving over $4 million every year on energy and water bills.

This is especially important as India's data center capacity is set to skyrocket by 2030, and everyone's worried about the environmental footprint of growing AI infrastructure.