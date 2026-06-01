NVIDIA unveils Vera CPU to accelerate AI for OpenAI, SpaceX

NVIDIA expands AI hardware and partnerships

Vera is set to compete with chips from Intel, AMD, and Amazon.

Huang emphasized it offers "significantly better performance on key AI-related tasks compared to traditional x86-based processors."

NVIDIA also introduced the DGX Station for Windows, a workstation built for businesses developing AI apps on Microsoft's platform, launching later this year through computer manufacturers including Dell Technologies.

Plus, NVIDIA is teaming up with Unitree to create humanoid robots for researchers, showing it's serious about becoming a one-stop shop for advanced AI tech.