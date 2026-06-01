NVIDIA unveils Vera CPU to accelerate AI for OpenAI, SpaceX
NVIDIA just revealed its new Vera chip at Computex in Taiwan, aiming to boost AI for big names like OpenAI and SpaceX.
This marks NVIDIA's standalone CPU for data centers, with full production coming by the third quarter of 2026.
CEO Jensen Huang shared that Vera delivers "significantly better performance on key AI-related tasks compared to traditional x86-based processors."
NVIDIA expands AI hardware and partnerships
Vera is set to compete with chips from Intel, AMD, and Amazon.
Huang emphasized it offers "significantly better performance on key AI-related tasks compared to traditional x86-based processors."
NVIDIA also introduced the DGX Station for Windows, a workstation built for businesses developing AI apps on Microsoft's platform, launching later this year through computer manufacturers including Dell Technologies.
Plus, NVIDIA is teaming up with Unitree to create humanoid robots for researchers, showing it's serious about becoming a one-stop shop for advanced AI tech.