NVIDIA updates DLSS 5 to reduce demands and preserve visuals
Technology
NVIDIA just dropped new updates for DLSS 5, making it less demanding on your system and more seamless in games.
Now, you can enjoy better graphics, like realistic lighting and materials, without assuming your game lagging or losing the original look developers intended.
These upgrades are now coming to Hogwarts Legacy and Where Winds Meet.
DLSS model trimmed to 118 million parameters
The updated DLSS 5 keeps original artistic vision while improving lighting and scene details.
NVIDIA also trimmed down the model size to 118 million parameters and cut VRAM usage by 20%, so it's lighter on your GPU.
This means smoother frame rates for both old favorites and new releases, giving gamers a more balanced, AI-powered visual experience with a performance cost.