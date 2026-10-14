NVIDIA updates DLSS for 'NBA 2K27' and 'Modern Warfare 4'

With these updates, you'll notice clearer visuals and faster frame rates. NBA 2K27 could see up to a 1.4x boost if you've got a compatible graphics card.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 is also getting Super Resolution, while GeForce RTX 40 Series cards get DLSS 4.5 Frame Generation and RTX 50 Series cards get Dynamic Multi Frame Generation for an even better experience.

Plus, games like Among the Trolls and Gear. Club Unlimited 3 are joining in with improved ray tracing and image quality, while GeForce RTX 40 Series and RTX 50 Series graphics cards, plus RTX Spark laptops, can try out a beta Performance Mode that promises up to a 35% frame rate bump on a GeForce RTX 5060.