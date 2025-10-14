NVIDIA's desktop AI supercomputer goes on sale
NVIDIA is rolling out the DGX Spark, a compact desktop AI supercomputer, on October 15.
Designed for researchers and developers who want serious AI muscle at home or in the lab, it delivers one petaflop of sparse FP4 performance and can handle models with up to 200 billion parameters.
The price tag? $3,999 (about ₹3.55 lakh), available online and at select US retailers.
Specs include NVIDIA's GB10 Grace Blackwell superchip
Under the hood, you get NVIDIA's GB10 Grace Blackwell Superchip with 20 Arm CPU cores and 128GB of unified LPDDR5x memory—so both CPU and GPU share fast access for big models.
There's a memory bandwidth cap at 273GB/s, which sets some limits on speed, but you do get dual 100Gbps QSFP ports if you want to link two units together.
More options coming soon from various brands
At this price point, the DGX Spark goes head-to-head with systems like Acer's Veriton GN100 but stands out thanks to NVIDIA's specialized AI hardware and software.
Plus, brands like Acer, ASUS, Dell, Gigabyte, HP, Lenovo, and MSI are all set to launch their own versions built on this platform—so expect more options soon if you're eyeing desktop-level AI power.