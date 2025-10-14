NVIDIA's desktop AI supercomputer goes on sale Technology Oct 14, 2025

NVIDIA is rolling out the DGX Spark, a compact desktop AI supercomputer, on October 15.

Designed for researchers and developers who want serious AI muscle at home or in the lab, it delivers one petaflop of sparse FP4 performance and can handle models with up to 200 billion parameters.

The price tag? $3,999 (about ₹3.55 lakh), available online and at select US retailers.