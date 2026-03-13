NVIDIA's GTC 2026 is happening next week: Here's what to expect

The event kicks off with a keynote by CEO Jensen Huang at SAP Center on March 16. Attendees can dive into hands-on training for CUDA, generative AI , robotics, and agentic AI. There's also GTC Park with day and night markets at Cesar Chavez Park, plus exhibits and sessions featuring physical AI technologies, plus programming and panels on the AI factory era.

How to attend?

GTC is where the latest in AI gets real: think breakthroughs that are changing healthcare, finance, cars, retail, and more.

Passes for the full conference are sold out (no surprise), but you can still snag an Exhibits Only pass if you want to check out what's next in AI.