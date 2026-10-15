NVIDIA's Jensen Huang backs Pope Leo XIV on AI safety
NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang is on board with Pope Leo XIV's push for tougher conversations around AI safety.
After the Pope called for global talks on AI risks, Huang told Fortune he appreciates that "He's asking all the right questions, and he's thinking about all the right issues. I'm looking forward to seeing them," said Huang in Fortune.
The exchange highlights how even tech leaders are paying attention to concerns from outside Silicon Valley.
Jensen Huang cites NVIDIA safety software
Pope Leo specifically questioned whether NVIDIA is doing enough on AI safety, especially since Huang has pushed back against strict regulations before.
In response, Huang pointed to NVIDIA's new software aimed at stopping rogue AI agents and said, "Few are doing as much in advancing AI safety in a way that helps the entire industry as we are."
The conversation comes as more people worry about where fast-moving tech could lead next.