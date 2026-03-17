NVIDIA's NemoClaw makes it easier to run OpenClaw AI agents

NemoClaw can be installed on dedicated platforms

NemoClaw is designed to run on dedicated platforms such as GeForce RTX PCs and laptops, RTX PRO workstations, DGX Station, and DGX Spark.

NemoClaw can install Nemotron 3 models (for example Nemotron 3 Ultra), which are reported to offer up to 5x throughput efficiency, and NemoClaw claims improvements in reasoning capabilities.

That means always-on AI assistants can now handle complex tasks more smoothly, perfect for anyone who wants smarter automation without the hassle.