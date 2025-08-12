NVIDIA's new AI gives robots a brain
NVIDIA just dropped Cosmos Reason AI, a powerful new model that helps robots understand and interact with their environments more naturally.
With its massive 7-billion-parameter brain, Cosmos Reason gives robots the ability to handle complex tasks and adapt to totally new situations—think of it as giving them a bit of common sense and real-world smarts.
The tech can help in self-driving cars and industrial inspections
This tech could shake up everything from self-driving cars (Uber is exploring its use) to industrial inspections (Magna is exploring its use). It also helps automate boring stuff like labeling data for AI training.
To make all this work smoother, NVIDIA has upgraded its Omniverse platform with fresh tools and launched RTX PRO Blackwell Servers—making it easier for developers to build the next generation of smart robots.