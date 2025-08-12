NVIDIA's new AI gives robots a brain

The tech can help in self-driving cars and industrial inspections

This tech could shake up everything from self-driving cars (Uber is exploring its use) to industrial inspections (Magna is exploring its use). It also helps automate boring stuff like labeling data for AI training.

To make all this work smoother, NVIDIA has upgraded its Omniverse platform with fresh tools and launched RTX PRO Blackwell Servers—making it easier for developers to build the next generation of smart robots.