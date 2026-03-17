NVIDIA's new DLSS 5 makes graphics even more lifelike

NVIDIA just introduced DLSS 5, a new AI-powered graphics tech that runs on RTX cards. Announced at GTC 2026, it uses smart neural rendering to make lighting and materials look more realistic by analyzing scenes in real time.

It will be available in upcoming big titles DLSS 5 can handle lifelike details (think skin, hair, metal, and water) at high resolutions (up to 4K).

It adds reflections and shadows that feel natural. Developers can tweak these effects easily with NVIDIA's Streamline tools.

Big titles like Starfield and Hogwarts Legacy will support it when it launches this fall.

DLSS 4.5 was slower on older RTX GPUs DLSS 4.5 brought sharper visuals using advanced transformer models, but could slow down older RTX GPUs by around 20-25% (for example, RTX 30 and earlier) due to lack of native FP8 support.

The new version keeps things smooth while pushing visual quality even further.