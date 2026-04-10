NYT updates Medvi story after FDA warning and class action
Technology
The New York Times just updated its article on Medvi, an AI marketing startup, after readers noticed it left out some big issues, like an FDA warning about "false and misleading" marketing content and a class action lawsuit over spam.
The paper added these details in a new editor's note, aiming to give a fuller picture of the company's challenges.
Medvi blames affiliate marketers, declines follow-ups
Medvi blamed "uncouth affiliate marketers" for its compliance problems but didn't share much else or answer follow-up questions.
The original NYT piece had focused on Medvi's rapid rise but skipped over past reports about fake doctor endorsements and edited patient images in their ads (details that are now finally getting attention).