NYU finds controlling midlife risks delays dementia nearly 13 years

People with none of these risk factors enjoyed 30.1 years without dementia, while those with one, two, or all three saw their dementia-free years drop to 26.3, 21, and just over 17.

The study also noted women and white participants had more dementia-free years than men and Black participants.

Senior investigator Dr. Josef Coresh, director of the Optimal Aging Institute at NYU Langone, emphasized that tackling these risks early can make a big difference for your brain down the road.