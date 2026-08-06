NYU finds controlling midlife risks delays dementia nearly 13 years
A new study out in Neurology (August 2026) found that keeping your blood pressure in check, staying clear of type 2 diabetes, and not smoking between ages 45 and 65 can push back dementia by nearly 13 years.
Researchers at NYU Langone Health tracked 12,409 people for this insight.
More risks cut dementia free years
People with none of these risk factors enjoyed 30.1 years without dementia, while those with one, two, or all three saw their dementia-free years drop to 26.3, 21, and just over 17.
The study also noted women and white participants had more dementia-free years than men and Black participants.
Senior investigator Dr. Josef Coresh, director of the Optimal Aging Institute at NYU Langone, emphasized that tackling these risks early can make a big difference for your brain down the road.
Experts say 45% of dementia preventable
Experts say that addressing 14 modifiable risk factors, starting in childhood and continuing throughout life, could prevent or delay 45% of dementia cases, a big deal since the number of people living with dementia globally is forecast to nearly triple to 153 million by 2050.
Bottom line: small health choices now could mean more good years ahead.