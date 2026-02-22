Ocean ridges break apart in bursts, not slow splits

Some ridges spread super slowly (like the Mid-Atlantic Ridge), making rough valleys, while others go much faster (like the East Pacific Rise) and end up smoother. The speed of spreading totally changes how these underwater landscapes look.

Sudden fractures shape the ocean floor

These sudden fractures don't just shape the ocean floor—they drive things like deep-sea vents, earthquakes, and even how elements cycle through our planet.

Understanding this helps scientists build better models of Earth's inner workings—and gives us a fresh look at how our planet is always changing under the surface.