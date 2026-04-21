Ofcom investigates Telegram after Canadian centre flagged illegal content

Guardian finds 150 deepfake Telegram channels

The Guardian identified 150 Telegram channels worldwide sharing AI-generated deepfake nudes, with thousands in Italy and Spain also posting nonconsensual intimate images.

Experts like Silvia Semenzin from AI Forensics are calling for urgent action to push Telegram to follow safety rules.

Thanks to the Online Safety Act, Ofcom can now fine platforms, and in extreme cases a court could require internet providers to block access to a site in the UK, so this could have real consequences for apps that don't step up.