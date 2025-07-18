'Off-the-shelf' cancer vaccines could help many people, say researchers

'Universal strategy' instead of personalized solution for each patient

Instead of targeting just one type of tumor, this vaccine boosts PD-L1 protein in tumors to make many treatments work better—potentially for all cancers.

Dr. Elias Sayour says this approach could be "a universal strategy" rather than something personalized for each patient.

Backed by the National Institutes of Health, the research hints at future "off-the-shelf" cancer therapies that could help lots of people without waiting for custom solutions.