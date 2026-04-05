Ojas Sharma admits fabricating 89L Google salary story on X
Technology
An Amazon techie just exposed how easily fake tech salary stories go viral.
It all started when Ojas Sharma posted on X about a senior from his college earning ₹89 lakh at Google, then later admitted he made it up, just to show how fast people believe wild claims online.
Neha Sharma 5cr joke prompts caution
Afterward, Amazon's Neha Sharma joined in with her own tongue-in-cheek post claiming a ₹5 crore salary, which sparked jokes and exaggerated comments about AI doing everything.
The whole episode is a reminder: don't take flashy salary stories at face value. Double-check before you believe or share them.