Oklahoma state ID now available in Google Wallet on Android
Technology
You can now store your Oklahoma state ID in Google Wallet on Android, joining states like Arizona and Ohio.
Just tap "Driver's license or state ID" under "IDs & personal info" in the app to get started.
Oklahoma ID needs photos and video
To add your digital ID, snap photos of both sides of your physical card and complete a quick video verification for the state.
The digital version shows off an American bison and scissor-tailed flycatcher, but you'll still need to carry your physical ID for legal reasons.
Digital IDs work at select TSA checkpoints, are only stored on your device (for privacy), and can be shared using NFC or QR code if needed.