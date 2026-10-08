Oklahoma State study finds RD3 loss allows neuroblastoma immune evasion
Technology
Researchers at Oklahoma State University have figured out why high-risk neuroblastoma, a serious cancer in young children, is so hard to beat.
These cancer cells basically go undercover by losing a protein called RD3, which normally helps the immune system spot them.
Without RD3, the cells act more like stem cells, making them even trickier for treatments to target.
RD3 restoration could aid neuroblastoma immunotherapy
The good news? The team led by Dr. Natarajan Aravindan found that putting RD3 back into these sneaky cells makes them visible to the immune system again.
This could mean better results from immunotherapy for aggressive neuroblastoma.
Neuroblastoma mostly affects young children, spreads fast, and is tough to treat, so this discovery could be a real game changer down the line.