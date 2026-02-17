Olympic doodle: Watch men's freestyle skiing big air final today

Mac Forehand from the US led qualifiers with clean landings and a score of 183.00, but he'll face tough competition from Norway's Birk Ruud (the reigning Olympic champ), plus Austria's Matej Svancer and others. TPod and Luca Harrington are also ones to watch—they're all pushing boundaries with high-risk tricks.

This isn't just about medals—it's about next-level skill and guts.

With past crashes sidelining big names like Alex Hall, every run is high stakes.

If you're into action sports or just want to see who pulls off something wild, this is one Olympic showdown worth catching.