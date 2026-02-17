Olympic doodle: Watch men's freestyle skiing big air final today
Google's got a new Doodle today, shining a light on the men's freestyle skiing big air final at Livigno Snow Park—part of the Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics.
After some seriously close qualifiers on February 15, 12 skiers are set to throw down their best tricks in the final happening today.
Who to watch in the final
Mac Forehand from the US led qualifiers with clean landings and a score of 183.00, but he'll face tough competition from Norway's Birk Ruud (the reigning Olympic champ), plus Austria's Matej Svancer and others.
TPod and Luca Harrington are also ones to watch—they're all pushing boundaries with high-risk tricks.
How to watch the event
This isn't just about medals—it's about next-level skill and guts.
With past crashes sidelining big names like Alex Hall, every run is high stakes.
If you're into action sports or just want to see who pulls off something wild, this is one Olympic showdown worth catching.