Omnissa expands sovereign solution beyond India to tackle AI threats

OSS is now rolling out in countries like Austria, Germany, Spain, Sweden, South Korea, and more, helping IT teams manage everything from big language models to customer data.

The platform has also been upgraded for Windows Server use in Workspace ONE UEM since May 2026 and is now available on OSS.

Looking ahead, a beta coming in early 2027 will let companies run safer AI right at the edge, part of Omnissa's push to stay ahead of evolving cyber threats.