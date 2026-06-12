The best AI tools for collaborative craft projects

Tip 4

Collaboration using Miro or Notion AI

Miro offers an interactive platform on which teams can map out ideas on a shared whiteboard, effectively enabling collaboration between members, no matter where they are. Meanwhile, Notion AI organizes tasks, notes, and documents in one workspace, keeping all team members updated about progress updates, deadlines, and so on. These tools make teamwork better by centralizing communication and documentation efforts in one place, making it easier than ever to manage complex craft projects together.