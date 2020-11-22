OnePlus has started rolling out OxygenOS Open Beta 4 update for the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro models. As per the changelog, the firmware brings optimized system power consumption and split-screen feature, improved call experience, and some bug fixes related to NFC, Wi-Fi, MX player, gaming frame rate, and Play Store. The beta firmware also bumps the Android security patch to November 2020.

Details about the update

The OxygenOS Open Beta 4 is being rolled out via over-the-air method to all OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro users who have already flashed an open build. Those who want to give the new beta a try, can visit OnePlus Community page for more details.

Design and display OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro: At a glance

As far as their specifications are concerned, the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro offer a metal-glass body with a punch-hole design and slim bezels. The vanilla model has a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate while the Pro version bears a 120Hz 6.78-inch QHD+ (1440x3120 pixels) AMOLED screen. Both the models also come with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The OnePlus 8 sports a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP main sensor, a 16MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 2MP macro lens. Meanwhile, the 8 Pro has a quad rear camera unit including a 48MP main sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide-angle lens, an 8MP telephoto camera, and another 5MP color filter sensor. On the front, both the devices pack a 16MP selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood