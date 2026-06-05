OnePlus Community Sale begins: Top deals on phones, tablets, earbuds
What's the story
OnePlus launched its Community Sale 2026 on June 4. The sale will go on until June 10 and is available on the company's official website, Amazon, and select retail stores. The sale offers discounts across OnePlus's product range, including flagship smartphones, tablets, and TWS devices. You can avail of instant bank discounts and no-cost EMI options during this period.
Smartphone deals
OnePlus 15, 15R, and OnePlus 13
The OnePlus 15, which was launched in India at ₹72,999 but now costs ₹77,999, is available for an effective price of ₹74,999 after a ₹3,000 instant discount. The OnePlus 15R can be purchased for ₹51,999 after a similar bank discount. Last year's flagship model, the OnePlus 13, is getting a temporary price cut of ₹12,000 and an additional bank discount of ₹5,000, taking its effective price to ₹52,999 during this sale event.
Mid-range offers
Nord series and audio products
The OnePlus Nord 6, which debuted at ₹38,999 but now costs ₹42,999, is available for an effective price of ₹40,999 after a bank discount. The CE 6 has also seen a price hike from ₹29,999 to ₹31,999 and is getting the same bank discount during this sale event. Audio products such as OnePlus Buds 4 and Buds Pro 3 are also discounted in this sale period.
Tablet deals
Tablets from OnePlus
The OnePlus Pad Lite is available for an effective price of ₹16,999 after a price cut and bank discount. The OnePlus Pad Go 2 can be purchased for ₹26,999 with a bank discount and comes with a free Stylo Go2 stylus for a limited period. However, the premium model in this category, the OnePlus Pad 4, comes at ₹56,999 after an instant bank discount.