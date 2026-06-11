OnePlus eyes India's budget smartphone segment with N series

Expectations

What to expect from OnePlus N series?

The specifications of the N series remain a mystery, with no information on processors, cameras, battery capacities or displays. However, given OnePlus's reputation, it is likely that the company will focus on delivering solid performance and a clean software experience. The biggest talking point around this series is likely to be its pricing. Some models in the lineup could be priced below ₹20,000, which would make them among the most affordable OnePlus smartphones ever launched in India.