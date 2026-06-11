OnePlus eyes India's budget smartphone segment with N series
What's the story
OnePlus has teased a new smartphone lineup for the Indian market, called the N series. The move comes amid speculation of the company scaling back its operations in India. However, instead of retreating, OnePlus seems to be expanding its portfolio in one of the world's most competitive smartphone markets. The N series is expected to target budget-conscious consumers looking for affordable smartphones without compromising on quality and performance.
Expectations
What to expect from OnePlus N series?
The specifications of the N series remain a mystery, with no information on processors, cameras, battery capacities or displays. However, given OnePlus's reputation, it is likely that the company will focus on delivering solid performance and a clean software experience. The biggest talking point around this series is likely to be its pricing. Some models in the lineup could be priced below ₹20,000, which would make them among the most affordable OnePlus smartphones ever launched in India.