LOADING...
Home / News / Technology News / OnePlus eyes India's budget smartphone segment with N series
OnePlus eyes India's budget smartphone segment with N series
The N series will target budget-conscious consumers

OnePlus eyes India's budget smartphone segment with N series

By Mudit Dube
Jun 11, 2026
04:19 pm
What's the story

OnePlus has teased a new smartphone lineup for the Indian market, called the N series. The move comes amid speculation of the company scaling back its operations in India. However, instead of retreating, OnePlus seems to be expanding its portfolio in one of the world's most competitive smartphone markets. The N series is expected to target budget-conscious consumers looking for affordable smartphones without compromising on quality and performance.

Expectations

What to expect from OnePlus N series?

The specifications of the N series remain a mystery, with no information on processors, cameras, battery capacities or displays. However, given OnePlus's reputation, it is likely that the company will focus on delivering solid performance and a clean software experience. The biggest talking point around this series is likely to be its pricing. Some models in the lineup could be priced below ₹20,000, which would make them among the most affordable OnePlus smartphones ever launched in India.

Advertisement