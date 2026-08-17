OnePlus hikes prices of multiple smartphones in India

The price of the OnePlus N6x has been revised to ₹20,999 for the 4GB + 64GB variant and ₹22,999 for the 4GB + 128GB model. The earlier prices were ₹19,999 and ₹20,999, respectively.

Similarly, the OnePlus N6 now costs ₹24,999 for its base model with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage (up from ₹22,999), while its higher-end version with 6GB RAM costs ₹26,999 (up from ₹24,999).