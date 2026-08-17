OnePlus hikes prices of multiple smartphones in India
What's the story
OnePlus has hiked the prices of five smartphones in India. The price hike affects the N6, N6x, Nord 6, Nord CE 6, and Nord CE 6 Lite models. The increase ranges from ₹1,000 to ₹4,000, depending on the model and variant. The new prices are now reflected on OnePlus India's website for all affected models.
Model updates
N6x and N6 price hike details
The price of the OnePlus N6x has been revised to ₹20,999 for the 4GB + 64GB variant and ₹22,999 for the 4GB + 128GB model. The earlier prices were ₹19,999 and ₹20,999, respectively.
Similarly, the OnePlus N6 now costs ₹24,999 for its base model with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage (up from ₹22,999), while its higher-end version with 6GB RAM costs ₹26,999 (up from ₹24,999).
Series updates
Nord 6 and Nord CE6 cost more now
The Nord 6 has also seen a price hike, now costing ₹46,999 for its base model with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage (up from ₹44,999) while its higher-end version with 12GB RAM and same storage costs ₹52,999 (up from ₹50,999).
The Nord CE6's prices have been revised to ₹37,999 for the base model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage (up from ₹35,999) while its higher-end 8GB/256GB version cost ₹41,999 (up from ₹39,999).
Model update
What about the Nord CE6 Lite?
The Nord CE6 Lite's prices have also been revised, now starting at ₹28,999 for its base model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage (up from ₹25,999) while the 8GB + 128GB variant costs ₹30,999 (up from ₹27,999).
The top-end variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage costs ₹34,999 (up from ₹30,999).